Broughton Road to be closed for repairs

From tomorrow, Tuesday, September 10, a section of the Broughton Road will be closed for carriageway maintenance.

For seven nights the part of the road that spans Queensway to Beargarden Road will closed.

Signs are already in place detailing the road closures

Signs already in place state the section will be closed fully between 6pm and 7am, although letters sent to surrounding businesses, dated August 30, state the closure times as between 8pm and 6am nightly.

The closure will allow the replacement of damaged ironwork, resurfacing work and new road markings to be added.

Between the designated closure hours (whichever they are) the road will be open to traffic with work employees deployed at either end of the stretch of road to direct traffic and pedestrians.