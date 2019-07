Broughton Castle will open its doors to the public next month during an afternoon of demonstrations and events.

Banbury Cross Archers will be in attendance giving a demonstration on the art of Long Bow handling.

Members of the public can also have a go at just £1 for three arrows. The archers will be set up in the west garden.

The open day is Sunday, August 4 between 2pm and 5pm.

Entrance costs £6 for just the garadens or £10 to have access to both the gardens and the castle.