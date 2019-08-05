Broughton Castle charity horse ride

Horse riders are being invited to raise money for charity by joining a sponsored ride this coming weekend.



The Banbury Lions’ 41st annual charity horse ride will start at Broughton Castle on Sunday, August 11 and cover ten miles of beautiful countryside.

A short route is also available and the ride includes free entry to the Swacliffe Park cross country jumps.

Money raised will go to Team Grace and Riding for the Disabled.

Team Grace supports the Lily Foundation which funds research into Mitochondrial Disease and other metabolic disorders. It also raises important awareness and supports families who are affected with metabolic disorders.

Riding for the Disabled provides opportunities for children and adults to meet new friends and enjoy riding horses.

Gates open at 8.30am and the first riders will set off at 10am. The last riders will start at 1pm.

Entry fees are £15 in advance or £20 on the day with children £9 or £12. Families can enter for £27 or £36.

Further information is available on banburylions.co.uk or by emailing Ian Wilson on horseride@banburylions.co.uk.

A participant in last year's event said: “A fantastic ride and great having access to the jumps especially as there were little ones for those who can’t do big obstacles,” adding "The Ride was fabulous. No road work and lots of places to canter.”