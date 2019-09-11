Britain's Got Talent star takes to Northamptonshire skies in charity skydive with teen who lost her mum

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden plunged from an aeroplane near Brackley yesterday to raise money for a charity helped by Heart Radio.

Amanda, who took to the skies yesterday at Hinton-in-the-Hedges, jumped with her mother Judy, 69, her sister Debbie and also a 17-year-old girl called Charlotte Hatton who is a beneficiary of a charity called Holding on Letting Go.

Amanda jumped out of a plane in Brackley to raise money for Globals Make Some Noise.

Charlotte received bereavement support from the charity after she lost her mum to cancer.

Yesterday Charlotte, who was embraced by Amanda when she landed, wanted to jump in memory of her mum as it was something her mother always wanted to do and never got the chance.

Amanda, who presents Heart Radio's breakfast show with Jamie Theakston, said: “I’m going to be honest with you and say that I found an overwhelming sense of calm as we went up in the plane.

"It felt like the most incredible experience and a dream come true and real box ticked.

Amanda Holden gets emotional as she jumps with 17-year-old Charlotte Hatton who lost her Mother to cancer. She is from the charity Holding on Letting Go which will benefit from funds created by Globals Make Some Noise.

"The guys who looked after us were so calm and collected and all of us were in great spirits flying up into the sky it felt very serene when the doors open and I had absolutely no worries about just jumping out.”

The skydive was in aid of raising money for Global’s Make Some Noise fund which empowers projects and small charities across the UK that struggle to be heard including Holding on Letting Go.

As well as jumping with Charlotte yesterday (Tuesday), Amanda's sister and mum also volunteered.

Amanda added: “When I looked out of the open door it felt very much like I was in the North Pole or Switzerland. As a little girl I always thought it was possible to jump into the clouds and that they may feel like cotton wool so it was like a little fairy tale. Although obviously don’t try this at home without a parachute.

To donate to Globals Make Some Noise you can give 10, 20 or 30 by texting AMANDA10, AMANDA20 or AMANDA30 to 70766. Alternatively, visit heart.co.uk.

“My mum, sister and I all shouted that we loved each other. Once we were strapped to our tandem man it was difficult physically to turn around. On take-off we started singing 10 green bottles. I volunteered to go first because I didn’t really want to watch anyone else jump out and get put off to be honest. It felt like nothing. I felt like an alien. And kept questioning why my fear didn’t kick in. I think it was because of the excellent instructors and the fact that the whole thing was for such a good cause.

“Just before I stepped out I held onto Charlotte’s hand and said to her - your mummy would be so proud. This is the closest to heaven that you will get. I know she’s looking down on you. She is one of the most feisty fearless young women I have met. To be so open and honest about the difficulties she has had and talking so brilliantly about grief has been a real eye-opener. I know that we will stay in touch beyond this sky jump.”