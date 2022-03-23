Bridge Street Community Garden to launch 'Wellbeing Space' at weekend event near Banbury town centre

The event launches the opening of a hexagonal pergola in the gardens, which was funded by Cherwell Lottery Good Cause Community Fund. There are also three new benches, which were gifted by Age Friendly Banbury.

The Intergenerational Community Fair will take place from 11am to 1pm this Saturday March 26.

There will be lots of community organisations for people to meet plus Banbury Community Action Group (BCAG) Chair Jim Smith will have a healthy bean soup to show how healthy food need to 'cost the earth.'

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridge Street Community Garden will launch its 'Wellbeing Space' at an event this weekend near the Banbury town centre. (photo from Tila Rodriguez-Past)

Dr Bike will also be at the fair. If you want to book your bike into a slot to be fixed for free contact Dr Bike at [email protected] to register your interest.

You can also bring your surplus seeds and seedlings and swap them with other gardeners.

The outdoor event will bring people together under gazebos from the following groups: Banbury Community Action Group, Bridge Street Garden Banbury, Age Friendly Banbury, Dr Bike, The Hill Community Centre, Colours of Banbury, Sunrise Multicultural Project, Banbury Woodcraft Folk, Banbury Trees and Aspire. Officials from Orinoco Scrapstore will also be building children's dens from scrap materials.

For more information see its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/bridgestgarden/posts/3405270789695661