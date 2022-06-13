Breaking - Second arrest made in connection with stabbing of 21-year-old man in Banbury at the weekend

Police leave People's Park yesterday (Sunday) after the first arrest was made

A 16-year-old boy from Banbury was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy from Oxford who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday (12/6) also remains in custody..

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Rob Platt, based at Banbury police station, said: “I would like to thank all those who have come forward with information relating to this incident.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police renew appeal for camera footage or information about Saturday's stabbing

“I would again like to ask anybody who was in the area and captured any mobile phone footage of what happened not to share this on social media, but instead to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference number 43220255119.

“The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“People’s Park has now re-opened to the public, and I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we investigated this incident.

“I know that this incident will have affected people who saw this, and would signpost those people to the police support services website https://www.police.uk/pu/support-services/”