Breaking news - chocolate spillage closes A422 roundabout near Banbury - road now cleared

Chocolate that has seeped onto the road on the A422 at Middleton Cheney closing the roundabout

The closure has been forced as highways operators clear up a huge spillage of liquid chocolate that has come from a lorry.

Northants serious collision investigation unit said in a Tweet: "A422 Middleton Cheney roundabout currently closed whilst a very helpful business owner assists clearing up this waste - chocolate spillage'.

The unit added the hashtags safer loads and strap your load.