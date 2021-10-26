Breaking news - chocolate spillage closes A422 roundabout near Banbury - road now cleared
A chocolate spillage has forced police to close the A422 roundabout near Banbury.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 1:08 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 2:02 pm
The closure has been forced as highways operators clear up a huge spillage of liquid chocolate that has come from a lorry.
Northants serious collision investigation unit said in a Tweet: "A422 Middleton Cheney roundabout currently closed whilst a very helpful business owner assists clearing up this waste - chocolate spillage'.
The unit added the hashtags safer loads and strap your load.
At 1.23pm the unit tweeted: "Road now cleared. Thank you for your patience.