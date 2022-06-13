Breaking news - a third arrest is made in Banbury park stabbing; three teenagers now in custody

A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing in People's Park, Banbury on Saturday

A Thames Valley Police press release this afternoon (Monday) says: “Officers investigating an attempted murder in Banbury have this afternoon arrested a third person.

“A 16-year-old boy from the town was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

“Two others, a 15-year-old boy from Oxford and 16-year-old from Banbury, also remain in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, following an extension being

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The arrests are in connection with an incident in People’s Park, Banbury, on Saturday afternoon (11/6) in which a 21-year-old man was stabbed.

“The victim remains in hospital, where he is now in a stable condition.

“Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident should call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 43220255119.”