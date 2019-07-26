Breaking - Fires in several locations horrify Hook Norton villagers

The new school playground at Hook Norton has been torched in what is believed to be an arson attack.

Mums who have helped to fund the pirate ship on the school's playing area have expressed disgust at a fire that has destroyed the children's play facility.

There are also unconfirmed reports of fires at the viaduct end of the village and on Station Road.

One villager posted on the Hook Norton Facebook page: "Huge thanks to the fire services who attended as quickly as they could. Very fortunate that it wasn't the school building, but still devastating for Hooky school community."

The play equipment was recently installed and paid for by funds raised tirelessly by parents and staff through the Parent Teacher Association.

More news as we receive it.