Brave Banbury boy bags himself a Nintendo Switch by completing spooky Halloween trail

A brave youngster has bagged himself a brand new Nintendo Switch by tracking down all the spooky monsters in Banbury’s Halloween trail.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Parks, aged nine, was declared the winner of Banbury BID’s Halloween Trail yesterday (November 5).

The Hill View Primary School pupil’s name was drawn from a pot containing the names of all 400 people who completed the trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants in this year’s trail had from October 19 until October 31 to track down 12 monsters hidden in town centre shop windows.

Halloween Trail winner Alfie Parks with his Nintendo Switch.

Alongside the Nintendo Switch, Alfie was awarded several Super Mario goodies, which were kindly donated by Banbury’s HMV store.

Now in its second year, Banbury BID’s Halloween Trail has grown to become a popular community activity for families and friends.

A spokesperson for Banbury BID said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the local businesses that participated and supported this event, making it possible for the community to come together in celebration.”

The team at the BID is now busy preparing for a Christmas Tree Trail that kicks off on November 18 and offers participants the chance to win an iPad.