Brailes wedding dress exhibition

Wedding dresses, mens wear, bridesmaids dresses, photographs, and flowers spanning over 100 years will be on display in Brailes' St George's Church next month.

The display in the 14th century church will raise money for vital repairs to the roo and will feature over 50 dresses spanning over 100 years.

Organiser Sue Gilkes with just some of the 50 plus wedding dresses that will be on show

Entrance to the event is free and donations are welcome. Tea, coffee and cakes will also be available on the day.

The three day event takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend between 10.30am until 6pm on Saturday, August 24, between 1pm and 5pm on Sunday, August 25 and between 10.30am and 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.