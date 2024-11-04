A Brackley-based writer has released a second book in a series of historical novels set around the time of the Irish Land Wars in the late 19th century.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight years after the release of ‘An Untilled Field’, author Dennis Carey returns with follow-up ‘Land Wars’.

Much like the first book in the series, the story is centred around around the eviction of the fictional Walshe family in 1870s rural County Mayo, Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time 17-year-old protagonist Liam Walshe embarks on a dangerous campaign to fight back against the landlords.

Brackley author Dennis Carey has released a second book in a series of Irish history novels.

This ends in tragedy and Liam is forced to deal with the consequences, while a group of landlords target him for retribution.

Since taking up writing in 2014, Dennis has used his knowledge of Ireland and its history as the subject of several Irish historical novels.

Much like ‘An Untilled Field’, ‘Land Wars’ also draws on actual events in England and Ireland to bring the harsh history of this period to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis said: “I owed it to young Liam Walshe and the other main characters in the first book to continue their story.

“Unfortunately, in the sequel, life doesn’t get any easier for Liam and his family. If anything, it gets more dangerous.”

Despite the harsh reality of the period, the book is not all serious and features a number of lighter moments.

These includes the main character, Liam’s marriage where he is coerced by his mother to go ahead with the wedding.

Land Wars and all of Dennis Carey's books are available from The Old Hall Bookshop, Market Place, Brackley or Amazon.