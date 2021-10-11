Brackley woman launches mental health support initiative called the Yellow Umbrella Project to help others

Claire Readman, from Brackley, founded the group Mental Health Friends as a way to provide a support network and group for people struggling with mental health issues. She launched the Yellow Umbrella Project as a way to mark World Mental Health Day.

The Yellow Umbrella Project offers people another avenue to talk to each other.

Claire said: "Whenever you see our 'yellow umbrella' logo worn or used by someone, you will be welcomed to chat about mental health.

"We currently have badges with more items to come. Openly discussing mental health helps break down stigma surrounding mental illness. It also reminds us that help is available and we're not alone. Talking about mental health can encourage those having thoughts of suicide or dealing with severe mental illness to reach out to others for help."

For more information on the Yellow Umbrella Project see its website here: https://www.mentalhealthfriends.co.uk/yup/

For more information on the support group Mental Health Friends see their website here: https://www.mentalhealthfriends.co.uk/ and their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/mentalhealthfriendspage/Claire said: "I personally suffer from depression and social anxiety and have for many years and founded Mental Health Friends to offer support and friendship for others with mental health.

"My aim is to get people together with mental health and create a community where we can all help and support each other through the highs and lows, make new friends, chat, socialise and have fun."