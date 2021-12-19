Brackley woman completes 2021K walking challenge and raises more than £2,000 for area food bank
A Brackley woman completed a massive 2021K walking challenge to raise £2139 in aid of the area food bank.
Leonie Beck took on took on a 2021K walking challenge earlier this year to help the Brackley area food bank. She recently presented a big cardboard cheque for £2139.64 to the food bank in Buckingham Court, Brackley.
Leonie said: "So my goal was to walk 2021km in 2021, and raise £2021. It’s my greatest personal achievement."
She walked for the challenge rain or sunshine, cold or hot she was out braving the elements walking around Brackley and its surrounding villages every day this year since January - with only a few days missed from when she wasn't well.
She raised the money using a GoFundMe fundraising web page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/leoniefoodbank
Sandy Pidgeon, with the Brackley Food Bank, said: “Leonie’s incredible achievement of walking 2021km this year and raising a staggering £2139.64 has been truly heroic and on behalf of the local people currently in need of our help we thank her from the bottom of our hearts.”