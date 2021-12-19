Brackley woman completes 2021K walking challenge and raises more than £2,000 for area food bank

Leonie Beck presents a cheque to the Brackley area food bank after completing her massive 2021K walking challenge

Leonie Beck took on took on a 2021K walking challenge earlier this year to help the Brackley area food bank. She recently presented a big cardboard cheque for £2139.64 to the food bank in Buckingham Court, Brackley.

Leonie said: "So my goal was to walk 2021km in 2021, and raise £2021. It’s my greatest personal achievement."

She walked for the challenge rain or sunshine, cold or hot she was out braving the elements walking around Brackley and its surrounding villages every day this year since January - with only a few days missed from when she wasn't well.

She raised the money using a GoFundMe fundraising web page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/leoniefoodbank