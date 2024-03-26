Brackley Volunteer Car Service receives financial boost thanks to volunteer driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dave made an application on behalf of the Car Service to the John Laing Charitable Trust “Make a Difference” scheme where grants can be applied for by retired John Laing employees.

BVCS, now in its 25th year, offers a vital door-to-door car service to community members from Brackley and surrounding villages to ensure they can access NHS services to maintain their health and wellbeing. Passengers who use the service often find public transport difficult due to mobility issues, or there may be no public transport provision available.

SNVB’s Rachel Page, Operations Manager for the project, welcomed the donation and said “We are incredibly grateful to David for securing this donation. The funds will be spent on our new software system which will improve efficiency and enable staff to promote the service making it more accessible to new community members. The Volunteer Car Service is such a vital community resource and relies entirely on donations and other funding initiatives so news of support such as this is always a wonderful boost for the service.”

Volunteer Driver, Dave Scott with Lorraine Bradford, BVCS Project Worker