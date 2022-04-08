Brackley Town Hall to be lit up in blue to mark World Parkinson's Day on April 11

Brackley Town Hall will be lit up in blue on Monday April 11 to mark World Parkinson's Day.

Local attractions and iconic buildings across the UK will light up in blue to raise awareness for Parkinson's.

World Parkinson’s Day takes place on April 11 every year to raise awareness of the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.