Brackley to get more frequent bus service to Northampton with more stops

Brackley is to get more frequent buses and extra stops on the route to Northampton. The changes are interim service improvements.

The interim service that will provide new journey opportunities to Brackley, Hunsbury Meadows and Syresham, will go live on Monday, November 4.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is working with Stagecoach Midlands who will be delivering the service, and the improvements are being funded by the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP+) fund.

In 2025 there are plans to upgrade the 88 bus service with financial support from Silverstone Park. This will provide faster and more frequent journeys between Brackley, Silverstone, Towcester and Northampton, and the links to Hunsbury Meadows and Syresham will be maintained on the 87 and 88 respectively.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Stagecoach to introduce this interim service that the local community has requested. We hope that this will provide more opportunity for people to travel around our area for both work and leisure.

“This service is one of many that have been introduced and enhanced this year and with thanks to funding from the Department for Transport’s BSIP fund we are looking to improve services further by increasing journeys and making them more accessible for our rural and urban communities.”

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director of Stagecoach Midlands said: "This is a further example of how Stagecoach and West Northamptonshire Council have been working in partnership to deliver for the communities that we serve. We are excited to bring these improvements and new journey opportunities to the South-West of the county and are looking forward to welcoming more customers from Brackley, Syresham, Towcester, Hunsbury Meadows and Pineham Village on board."

The Council is also exploring options for a service linking Brackley to Buckingham via Evenley with Buckinghamshire Council, with the aim to have a service in place in Spring 2025.

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood said: “Buses are an affordable and more sustainable travel option and it’s fantastic to see passengers will benefit from more frequent buses between Brackley and Northampton."