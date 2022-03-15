A group of councillors from Brackley Town Council came together on Friday March 11 to organise a fundraising coffee morning with all proceeds for the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Cllr Sue Sharps, who had the idea for the event, was joined by Cllr Kate Nash, Cllr Scott Langford, Cllr Elaine Wiltshire and Cllr Luke Young who together served tea and coffee and cake to an estimated 250 people at Brackley Town Hall. The event raised £1293.55.

Cllr Sue Sharps said: “The important thing was to bring the community together.

“People wanted to talk, people care about what is happening. To have raised so much money in one coffee morning is amazing. Thank you to everyone who donated cakes and came along to support us.”