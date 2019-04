Worshipers from churches across Brackley joined together on Good Friday to take part in a walk of witness.

A wooden cross, representing the one on which Jesus was crucified, was carried from the Methodist Church into Burgess Square in the town centre.

Brackley's Walk of Witness

Bible readings and songs were then shared.

The cross was then taken back to the Methodist Church where the walkers, including Town Mayor Mark Morrell, enjoyed hot cross buns.