BREAKING

Brackley pranksters spend night redecorating town park with road signs

Brackley residents woke up to a surprise this morning as a group of pranksters redecorated one of the town’s parks with a collection of road signs and benches.
By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:18 GMT
Among the decorations discovered in Brackley Park were benches taken from outside pubs, bins taken from the high street, and swinger panel signs taken from local businesses such as the EK Clinic.

A spokesperson for Brackley Town Council said that they were working to get the signs and benches back to their rightful owners.

