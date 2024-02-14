Brackley pranksters spend night redecorating town park with road signs
Brackley residents woke up to a surprise this morning as a group of pranksters redecorated one of the town’s parks with a collection of road signs and benches.
Among the decorations discovered in Brackley Park were benches taken from outside pubs, bins taken from the high street, and swinger panel signs taken from local businesses such as the EK Clinic.
A spokesperson for Brackley Town Council said that they were working to get the signs and benches back to their rightful owners.