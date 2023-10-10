Brackley nursing and care home is given a 'good' rating by CQC inspectors
and live on Freeview channel 276
Juniper House in Candleford Close is a nursing home providing personal and nursing care for up to 60 older people, some of whom are living with dementia. The care home accommodates people over two floors in one adapted building. At the time of the inspection on September 4 and 5 there were 55 people living at the service.
Risks to people's safety were assessed and care plans were in place to guide staff regarding the support people needed. People and their relatives spoke positively about the care and support they received.
Advertisement
Advertisement
People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems supported this practice.
Safe recruitment processes were followed to ensure people were supported by staff who had the appropriate experience and were of good character. There were enough staff, deployed effectively to provide people with appropriate support.
Staff had the knowledge and confidence to identify safeguarding concerns and acted on these to keep people safe. There were safe systems in place and people received their medicines when required. Infection and prevention control processes were in place.
The service had a positive ethos and an open culture. The management team were approachable, understood the needs of people and listened to staff. People and their relatives had the opportunity to feedback on the quality of the support and care provided. There were effective systems in place to monitor the quality of the service and drive improvements.