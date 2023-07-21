The event will raise money for the Brackley Foodbank and South Northants Youth Engagement, charities mayor Sue Sharps chose to support for her mayoral year.
Run by Terri from Panda Pottery, the day is an opportunity for visitors to learn how to create pottery and then decorate it in one of the workshops.
Brackley mayor Cllr Sue Sharps said: "I can't wait to see all the wonderful projects that get made, I love art and crafts myself.
"The workshops are great fun, and Terri is on hand to help if needed. The last workshop was full of laughter and families enjoying time together, making something to be treasured."
The paint your own pottery event takes place at the Old Fire Station Community Room. It starts at 10:15am and finishes at noon. To book a slot, call 07966 236440.