The Brackley town mayor is hosting a paint your own pottery event this Saturday (July 22) to raise money for her two chosen charities.

The event will raise money for the Brackley Foodbank and South Northants Youth Engagement, charities mayor Sue Sharps chose to support for her mayoral year.

Run by Terri from Panda Pottery, the day is an opportunity for visitors to learn how to create pottery and then decorate it in one of the workshops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brackley mayor Cllr Sue Sharps said: "I can't wait to see all the wonderful projects that get made, I love art and crafts myself.

The Brackley town mayor is hosting a paint your own pottery event this Saturday to raise money for her two chosen charities.

"The workshops are great fun, and Terri is on hand to help if needed. The last workshop was full of laughter and families enjoying time together, making something to be treasured."