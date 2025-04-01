Brackley man shocked to recieve £100,000 quote to install full fibre broadband

Brackley resident Robert Nixon was left shocked after receiving a quote of £100,000 to install full fibre broadband at his home.

A man has described his shock after being asked to pay £100,000 by Openreach to install full fibre broadband at his Brackley home.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Secondary school teacher Robert Nixon moved into his recently-built home on Manor Road around eight months ago.

Robert says that when he moved into his house, he was told by the estate agent and property developer that full fibre broadband would be available upon completion of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Robert, neighbours on his road were able to choose from a range of broadband services, including Gigaclear’s full fibre packages.

However, Robert says that both Gigaclear and Swish Fibre internet providers have refused to work on his home, and he is currently forced to use a mobile broadband router to access the internet.

After the setbacks from other companies, Robert approached BT’s Openreach, who said they could do the broadband installation.

However, Robert was shocked when he was quoted a cost of £100,000 by a broadband installer working on behalf of Openreach last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert said: “I survive on a single teacher’s salary, I obviously cannot pay £100,000, which is almost half the value of my house, to access modern broadband.

“We haven’t even got basic copper broadband at the moment. It is an essential service that my home should’ve been connected to from day one.”

Robert says he has contacted the MP for South Northamptonshire, Sarah Bool, and West Northamptonshire Council about the issue, but it has still not been resolved.

He added: “The West Northamptonshire local plan makes clear that ‘new development[s]’ should be connected to full fibre broadband without the need for ‘post developmental works’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council is clear in their local plan that new homes should have access to full fibre broadband so it is disappointing that they don’t appear willing to lift a finger to assist us with this matter, especially when our council tax is being hiked in April.

“The response or lack thereof from our MP has if anything been even more disappointing in that Sarah Bool MP has not even acknowledged my requests for help. I have resorted to contacting the leader of the opposition’s office and the chair of the Conservative Party about the lack of support their MP is providing to their constituents.”

Speaking about Robert’s £100,000 quote for full fibre broadband installation, a spokesperson for Openreach said: “We work with developers all over the UK to provide the best telecoms infrastructure for new sites, big and small.

“For sites of 20 or more commercial units, we provide full fibre network free of charge; we have a very competitive rate card for smaller developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This site was registered with us in 2023 and we quoted £8,000 plus VAT for the installation of full fibre. The developer decided not to accept our quote and the case was closed.

“We don’t have a record of a quote for £100,000 for retro-fitted full fibre or a fibre network on demand but would be happy to speak with Mr Nixon about the options at his new home.”