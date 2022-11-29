Brackley man receives compensation pay out for asbestos-related illness 25 years after company collapsed

Lorna Webster, solicitor at Hodge Jones & Allen.

Patrick Collier, aged 74 of Brackley, developed pleural thickening due to being exposed to the dangerous fibre while working for Newmans (Byfleet) Limited, a decorating company that was based in Hounslow, London, where he worked from 1979 to 1997.

Pleural thickening disease is often caused by asbestos exposure, with shortness of breath being the main symptom. Patrick's condition eventually caused him to quit his part-time job as a caretaker because of the breathing difficulties he was having.

Patrick said: “I loved my caretaking job and had been doing it for many years, but, unfortunately, I had to give it up due to the health issues my asbestos disease caused me.

“If Newmans (Byfleet) Limited had provided me with the correct protection and training, I wouldn’t be suffering from this disease. The compensation payment has allowed me to get back to where I would be financially if I hadn’t had to give up my caretaking job, although the payment obviously cannot give me back my health.

"I will use the payment to cover my lost wages from being forced to give up my work and for aids and appliances to make my everyday life easier. I hope my case inspires others throughout the country to seek help if they are suffering from an asbestos disease.

"I wasn’t sure if a claim could be pursued because Newmans (Byfleet) Limited were no longer trading, but the claim could be pursued against their insurers.

"My message to other people affected by asbestos exposure is simple, don’t suffer in silence; if you are worried about your health speak to your GP; if you get a diagnosis of any asbestos disease, speak to an experienced solicitor to find out your rights for benefits and compensation.”

Lorna Webster, of Hodge Jones & Allen solicitors, said: “We’re very pleased to have been able to help Patrick get the compensation he deserves.

