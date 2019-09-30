Brackley hospital launches x-ray appeal

The prospect of the new Brackley Community Hospital is taking shape as building work continues apace.

Contractors are on schedule to have the building finished by May next year, if not before.

And the emerging hospital brings with it an appeal for funds to provide a £165,000, state-of-the-art x-ray machine.

“These are exciting times,” said Caryl Billingham who is chairman of the new trust that will oversee the work of the hospital.

“We anticipate fitting out the building will take four to six weeks so the new facility should be up and running by July or August 2020.”

The Brackley Community Hospital Trust officially came into existence last week, when approval was received from the Charity Commission. The hospital’s charity registration number is 1185445.

It is anticipated the centre will open as a fully-functioning facility comprising the Brackley Medical Centre GP surgeries, Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust Community Services and the Brackley Community Hospital .

“The building will provide medical facilities for all residents of Brackley as well as the surrounding villages that are served by the GP surgeries in Brackley,” said Ms Billingham.

“It is hoped the facilities at will be used also by patients from further afield in Northamptonshire. Increased usage will bring increased funding and ever-increasing services to our growing communities.”

The trust is inviting donations to the x-ray machine fund as well as ideas for fundraising.

“I’d love to hear from anyone who would like to run an event for the new hospital. Please email me at caryl@billingham-brackley.com and we will publicise it for you on our website and Facebook pages,” said Ms Billingham.

For details of how to make a donation please contact Treasurer Paul Bennett at bennettofevenley@tiscali.co.uk

The trust sees the unit as ‘a magnificent 21st-century asset for everybody’s benefit’.