Brackley local hero celebrated with photo shoot with celebrity photographer.

Jacky Alder from Brackley was nominated to take part in the Smile Spreaders campaign led by model and presenter Katie Piper because of her work cooking, shopping, and dog-walking for elderly residents in her community during the pandemic.

The joy-spreading portrait series was shot by celebrity portrait photographer Andy Gotts to spread the power of positivity and bring local heroes’ smiles to life.

Katie Piper OBE said: “We don’t realise the true impact our smiles have on others – it’s a small gesture that can really change someone’s day. I hope you see the portrait series and are inspired to continue the chain of positivity.”

The Smile Spreaders campaign launched by Belvita is fronted by model and presenter Katie Piper OBE.