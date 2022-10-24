Brackley hero puts smiles back on everyone's faces with celebrity photo shoot
A local hero from Brackley was nominated to take part in a photo shoot with a celebrity photographer to spread joy and positivity.
Jacky Alder from Brackley was nominated to take part in the Smile Spreaders campaign led by model and presenter Katie Piper because of her work cooking, shopping, and dog-walking for elderly residents in her community during the pandemic.
The joy-spreading portrait series was shot by celebrity portrait photographer Andy Gotts to spread the power of positivity and bring local heroes’ smiles to life.
Katie Piper OBE said: “We don’t realise the true impact our smiles have on others – it’s a small gesture that can really change someone’s day. I hope you see the portrait series and are inspired to continue the chain of positivity.”
Alongside Jacky, the other heroes nominated were Oyovwe Agatha Kigho and Sam Pritchard, who both work to reduce loneliness and isolation, and Stefan Simanowitz, who provides clothes for the homeless.