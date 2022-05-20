Brackley fundraiser takes to the streets of London in a glowing blue and yellow bra in support of Ukraine

Laura Rothwell wearing blue and yellow bra in support of her heroes in Ukraine including President Zelensky at the Walk the Walk Moonwalk walking through London wearing decorated bras fundraising for breast cancer charities doing a marathon overnight. Photo by: Paul Brown/epic-fotos.com

Laura Rothwell took part in the MoonWalk, which returned to London in a blaze of colour on Saturday May 14 as the iconic fundraising walk took place for the first time in three years.

After enjoying the festival atmosphere on Clapham Common, thousands of women and men wearing brightly decorated bras set off on their 15.1 or 26.2 mile challenges.

"With the MoonWalk theme being 'My Hero' we decided to pay homage both to the people of Ukraine (and their inspiring president) and our friend Pip, who would normally have been walking with us but is battling cancer at this time," said Laura, who walked the 26.2 miles 'Full Moon'.

"We stuck together as a team on the route and though we found it quite hard-going at times, we were determined to finish and we all crossed the finish line together, sharing that euphoric moment that comes at the end of each and every MoonWalk.”

The event is organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk and has already raised more than £2 million. Walk the Walk grants funds to help fund research into breast cancer and to help improve the lives of those with cancer now.

Laura added: “Our team this year was made up of new and veteran MoonWalkers, a combination of friends and family.

"The veterans have completed 22 MoonWalks between them and were eager to support Walk the Walk again.