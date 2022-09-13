Brackley flowers to mark the death of Elizabeth II will become a Queen's tree for the future

Flowers left to mark the passing of Elizabeth II will be composted and used to grow a Queen's Tree

The mound of bunches of flowers, and floral tokens, has grown since the death of the Queen was announced last Thursday afternoon.

While the vast number of floral tributes in cities will be composted and spread on public parks, Brackley’s gifts to mark the Queen’s passing will be composted and used to plant a special tree in her memory.

Brackley Town Council made a space available in Brackley Town Park off the High Street, for the public to place their tributes. They included flowers, messages and children’s pictures. One message was from Brackley Athletic FC and a picture of a corgi was left by six-year-old Teddy.

The town council tweeted: “Removal of the floral tributes will commence at 9am on Day 11 lead by the Mayor and other council members removing the first batch of flowers sensitively to a trailer.

“The remaining flowers will be removed by Brackley Town Council staff, which will be composted and used to plant a tree in the park which will be known as The Queen's Tree.”

Brackley High Street was this week dressed in flags, each with a black sash attached. These will remain in place until the morning after the Queen’s funeral, Tuesday, September 20.