Brackley comedian and TikTok entertainer announces debut stage show

A Brackley-based comedian and performer who has built up a fanbase on TikTok has written his debut stage show, which he hopes to perform at fringe festivals across the UK.

With a background in broadcasting and acting, Nick Stoppani is no stranger to the world of entertainment.

However, the Brackley man is taking a bold new leap by launching his brand new debut comedy stage production.

Titled 'Controlled Chaos with Nick Stoppani', the show is described by Nick as a ‘high-energy celebration of comedy, music, and audience-fuelled mayhem’.

Nick said: “This show is the heart and soul of what I do. It’s the punchlines written at 1am, the roar of a crowd in sync, and that weird, wonderful magic that happens in the moment.”

Nick, who has years of performing under his belt and has starred in several films, hopes to tour his debut show around performing arts festivals next year.

To help support his ambitions of taking the show on the road, Nick has launched an online fundraiser with the goal of raising £1,800.

All the money raised from the fundraiser will go towards set design and construction, hiring venues, cast and crew travel, accommodation, marketing and promotion and rehearsal spaces.

If Nick hits his fundraising goal, he intends to launch his stage show at the legendary Edinburgh Fringe Festival next year.

He said: “Every donation goes beyond just funding a show. You’re helping create moments of laughter, light up rooms, and bring people together through joy and shared experience.”

For more information visit: https://www.nickstoppani.com/home

To donate to Nick’s fundraiser, visit: https://tinyurl.com/4msnenz5