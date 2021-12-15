Brackley Christmas Lantern Parade and Community Carol Service cancelled due to spike Covid cases

The town of Brackley issued a statement on the cancellation, which said: "As a council, we have had advice from Public Health Northamptonshire that due to the current number of cases of Covid-19 (specifically the Omicron variant) within the Brackley area, this would be posing a risk to the community by encouraging a large crowd in the form of a parade and huddled together on the piazza. We always want to put our resident's safety first.

"This is not the outcome we wanted at all, especially as children and adults have worked so hard over the past six weeks on creating some amazing Christmas lanterns. We also know how much the community carol concert means to the town but fear not we do have a plan B.

"Throughout the past few months, we have had a fantastic events season with the Teddy Bear Festival, Party in the Park, Fireworks, Remembrance Parade, Lantern workshops, Christmas Market and the Tractor Run last weekend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As a town council with a small team, we are so grateful that all of these events have been able to go ahead especially as the start of 2021 was an uncertain picture.

"Whilst it feels disappointing to have to cancel this last in person event so close to Christmas, we would just like to say a big thank you to the residents of Brackley for giving us such an incredible turnout, response and sense of community spirit to the events we have had this year. We might be biased but we love our town. Another special mention to our staff, volunteers and traders who have made this all happen.

"We would hate for the effort and hard work that has gone into the lanterns to go to waste so we are asking families instead to light their lanterns on Sunday evening at 6pm inside gardens or outside front doors so they can still be lit 'together'. We would love for you to post any photos/videos of your lanterns whilst doing this to our event Facebook page so we can see and share virtually!

A rise in Covid cases, particularly the Omicron variant has led to the cancellation of the Brackley Christmas Lantern Parade and Community Carol Service this weekend (Image from Brackley Town press release)