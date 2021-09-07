Brackley Charter Fair set for return this weekend in town centre (Image from Brackley Town Council website)

The fair, which will be from Thursday September 9 through Saturday September 11, will be operated by Wilson's Amusements and include fairground rides and attractions suitable for all the family.

The mayor of Brackley, Cllr Don Thompson, will officially open the Brackley Charter Fair on Thursday evening at 5:30.

The opening times for the fair will be 5 to 9.30pm on Thursday September 9, 5 to 10pm on Friday September 10 and 1.30 to 9.30pm on Saturday September 11.

Brackley was granted a Charter Fair and Charter Market by Royal Assent in 1260 - 761 years ago.

As the fair arrives in town this evening (Tuesday September 7), the following road closures will be in place: Market Place car-park, Market Place slip road from Magdalen College School gates to car-park exit and the Brackley Town Hall slip-road to car-park exit.

From this evening, Tuesday September 7 from 10pm until 10am Sunday September 12.