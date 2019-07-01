Brackley Central visit stirs emotions

The former Brackley railway station, now reborn as Brackley Central Cafe, welcomed a special guest last month as a former employee returned 76 years after first entering the station.

Roy Croucher worked at the station as a porter, first walking through its doors in the midst of World War II.

Brackley Central now buzzing with life 50 years after it closed as a train station

Roy said: “I left school then my next door neighbour who was a porter at Brackley central got me the job as a porter.

“I first went through those doors when I was 14 years old in 1943. I helped load the army trailers up for D-day.”

Roy other duties included taking the lamps to the signals and refilling them with paraffin.

The station closed before new owner Martyn Edwards reopened exactly 50 years to the day it closed as a station.

Roy Croucher visits Brackley Central Cafe, 76 years after first visiting the station NNL-190107-140849001

Despite all the changes the memories came flooding back to Roy.

“Stepping into the cafe I remembered the stove being where the counter of lovely cakes are and behind it where the kitchen is was the station masters office.

The cafe seating area was the parcel area. There was a weighing machine just inside the door .

Roy added: “That day out brought tears to my eyes, it was good to be back.”