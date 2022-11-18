The Kingsley Healthcare care home in Brackley will open its doors to older people struggling to heat their homes over the winter.

From Monday, November 14 and throughout the winter, older people will be welcomed at the Kingsley Healthcare home in Brackley to keep warm in a comfortable place between the hours of 10.30am and 4pm.

As part of a national warm spaces initiative, those that visit the home during those hours will be offered unlimited hot drinks and soup with a roll if they attend around lunchtime.

Georgina Johnston, regional operations director at Kingsley, said: “When we heard about the warm spaces initiative we thought care homes would be great places to support it.

“Our staff are really looking forward to giving a warm welcome to anyone who comes along. We want them to feel at home, so we will be offering them papers to read and inviting them to take part in any activities going on.