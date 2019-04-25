Brackley cafe becomes pit-stop to the stars

Having opened just four weeks ago, a roadside Brackley cafe close to the Mercedes complex, welcomed its first celebrity customer yesterday.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Frank Bruno, rocked up to Bacon me Crazy around 11am, much to the surprise of owner Lorna Lehec.

Lorna said: "He came he for breakfast, he's so lovely. He said 'I've been recommended to the best breakfast in town'', and I said 'have you really' and laughed and then he did his laugh.

Lorna added: "I said 'don't pay because your famous' but he said 'I'm not famous, I'm just another person', he was adamant to pay. He gave me £10 and said 'keep the change' what a sweet man."

Naturally the former fighting great ordered a big breakfast.

Mr Bruno himself later tweeted a picture of himself visiting Swacliffe School.