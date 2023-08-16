Brackley brass band to celebrate 50th birthday with home town performance next month

The Brackley and District Band will celebrate its 50th birthday next month with a special performance in the town.

The band, which is based at the Band Club in Drayman’s Walk, is holding the concert at St Peter’s Church on Sunday, September 24 at 3pm.

Originally starting in 1973 as the Brackley Youth Band, after the local secondary school became part of the comprehensive school system, resulting in the school band being suspended and leaving the remaining members without a band.

The addition of several adult members caused the band to change names in 1974, and it soon went on to participate in the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain that year.

The band has since competed at this contest every year and achieved considerable success, gaining promotion through the sections to the championship section over a ten-year period from 1974 to 1983, even competing at the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall in 1983.

Spokesperson for the band, Nick Wilson, said: "The band has been proud to be an integral part of the local community over the years, performing at the annual carnival, mayor-making ceremony, Remembrance services, and providing the music for the carols on the piazza.

"We have also enjoyed performing our own concerts around the town, allowing free admission on occasion to ensure that brass band music remains accessible to all."

The band was joined by musical director Dave Howard last year and has since gained new players and received good results at the National Brass Band Championships.