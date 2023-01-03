News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Brackley brass band appoints experienced conductor ahead of 50th anniversary year

Brackley and District Brass Band have appointed former BBC sound engineer and experienced bandsman as their conductor ahead of the band’s 50th anniversary.

By Jack Ingham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 4:22pm
Dave Howard is a fourth generation “brass bander” from South Wales.
Dave Howard is a fourth generation “brass bander” from South Wales.

Dave Howard is a fourth-generation "brass bander" who started playing cornet with the Cwmbran Band in South Wales at the age of six. He also held the position of principal baritone in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

After leaving school he began working at the BBC as a sound engineer, devising and running the ‘Welsh Brewers Brass Band Entertainment Contest’, while also running a weekly radio programme called "Sounding Brass" and resurrecting the "Radio Wales Brass Band of the Year Competition".

Dave, who recently retired in Towcester, is devoting a significant amount of his time to the band and is eager for the Brackley and District Band to grow and play an important role in the life of the local community.

Dave is excited to be taking the Band forward in its 50th Anniversary year.
Most Popular

The band rehearses on Fridays between 7.45pm and 9.45pm at the band’s clubhouse on 2 Draymans Walk in Brackley town centre.

On Friday January 13, the band is inviting anyone who would like to give being in a brass band a try to come and meet Dave and the rest of the band and find out more information.

The band recently received funding from the Midcounties Co-operative Community Fund to refurbish a number of its instruments, making now a better time than ever for new members to join. There are also possibilities for people to join the band who don’t have access to their own instruments.