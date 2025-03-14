Brackley band finish third in their category at Midlands Brass Band Championships

The Brackley and District Band had a successful outing last weekend, finishing third in their category at the Midlands Brass Band Championships.

The band competed against 16 groups from across the midlands in the Fourth Section category of the championships held at Bedworth Civic Hall on Sunday (March 9).

Led by conductor Mark Probert, the band impressed the judges enough to claim the third-place trophy, £100 in prize money, and an invitation to the National Finals in September.

The appearance in September will be the first time the band has made it to the finals of a national competition since 2002.

Members of the Brackley and District Band with their trophy for finishing third in the Fourth Section of the Midlands region of the National Brass Band Championships.

At Saturday’s competition, the band was tasked with performing a set test piece called ‘I, Daedalus,’ which is based on the Greek mythological figures of Daedalus and his son Icarus.

Ahead of their performance at the national finals, the band has several local concerts planned.

These include a Disney showcase on Saturday, April 19, where they hope to inspire the next generation of Brackley musicians.

They also encourage all attendees to dress up as their favourite Disney characters to make the concert a particularly special occasion.

The Brackley and District Brass Band will now compete at the national finals in September.

Alongside the music, a magician will be performing, and there will be an opportunity to meet and greet with Elsa from Frozen and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

The Brackley and District Band has several other concerts scheduled for the year and is looking for people to join them or their development band in the roles of percussion and brass.

To enquire about joining the band or to find out more about them, email: [email protected]