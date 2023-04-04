Brackley band 'delighted' with success at regional brass band competition

The members of the Brackley and District Band are ‘delighted’ with their success at the Regional Brass Band Contest earlier this month (March 4).

Despite being a few members short, the band performed an excellent rendition of the piece ‘Hungerford Town’ and earned themselves a commendable fourth place out of a line-up of 15 bands at the competition in Corby.

The result was the band’s best in recent years, and it meant they missed out on reaching the finals of the competition by only one position. With this success and results from previous years, the band is hoping to gain promotion to a higher level of competition this year.

Alex Stageman joined the band at the beginning of the year and is looking forward to competing in further competitions in the future. He said: "The day was an interesting insight into the brass band world. Everyone was very supportive of each other, and I was made to feel welcome, like I’d always been there. I can’t wait for next year."

Members of the Brackley and District Brass Band at the competition in Corby earlier this month.

Recently appointed conductor Dave Howard said: "I was delighted with the band’s performance on the day. They did everything I asked of them and have come a long way in the few months that we’ve been working together.

"This all bodes well for the future as we work to build the band back up to full strength in this, its 50th anniversary year, and I’m really looking forward to some exciting concerts and further competition success in the future."

The band is recruiting new members and urges any brass or percussion players who are interested to get in contact and visit a rehearsal at the Band Club in Brackley; the band can provide instruments. Positions of particular interest are front-row cornet, horn, euphonium, Eb bass, Bb bass, and percussion.