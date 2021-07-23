Boy, 11, helps to collect two tonnes of surplus British Grand Prix food for needy in South Northamptonshire

An 11-year-old boy was among the volunteers who collected two tonnes of surplus food from the British Grand Prix for those in need across South Northamptonshire

Joshua Wilson helped his parents pick up fresh ingredients and non-perishable goods from Silverstone for TowFood Community Larder on Sunday (July 18).

The food was collected at Towcester Town Football Club before being distributed to more than 1,000 people through the network of community larders in Towcester, Roade and Brackley.

Joshua Wilson, 11, at Silverstone with his parents' van filled with surplus food from the British Grand Prix

MP Andrea Leadsom said: “I am delighted to see the local collaboration between the business and community sectors in South Northants on such a successful Grand Prix weekend.

"Congratulations to all the volunteers including Josh who helped to bring this food to the South Northants local communities.”

TowFood Community Larder co-ordinator Katie Steele added: “Thank you to head of sustainability Stephane Bazire and the team at Silverstone and Formula 1 who made it possible for us to share so much good food with our local community.

"Working in partnership with Silverstone to prevent waste and to help build back our community following the global pandemic is a great honour.