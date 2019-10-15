Boxer Dave Earle recognised for work to boost people’s mental health

Banbury boxer Dave Earle has been presented with a Points of Light award for his work using physical activity to tackle mental health issues. The award recognises volunteers who are making a change in their community.

It was presented to Dave by Chancellor Sajid Javid at a Downing Street Black History Month reception last week. Dave is the founder of Tribus which combines physical activity, CBT and mentoring and has helped over 300 people with mental health difficulties and addictions get well and into the workplace. It was formed in 2017.

Amateur boxing coach Dave first began offering classes for people with drug and alcohol problems through his work with Turning Point, an addiction treatment centre, before deciding to open up the classes to a wider audience after realising that many substance abuse problems stemmed from mental ill health.

Tribus offers a free service that works alongside fitness and cognitive behavioural coaching.

In a letter to Dave, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “As we mark World Mental Health Day, allow me to offer my own recognition of Tribus and how you are helping hundreds of people improve their wellbeing and realise their potential by getting back into education and work.”

Dave is the 1,258th winner of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA. Over 6,000 Points of Light have been awarded in the USA, and former presidents have publicly supported the partnership with Points of Light UK.