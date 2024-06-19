Boss of Banbury-based charity awarded OBE for services to disabled people
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ed Bracher, the chief executive of Dogs For Good, received the prestigious honours as part of King Charles’s birthday honours.
Ed joined the charity that trains dogs to help adults and children with physical and learning disabilities in 2023.
Before this, he was the chief executive of therapeutic horse-riding charity Riding for the Disabled Association.
There, he spearheaded the creation of the National Training Centre and several initiatives to ensure that equestrian was accessible to the disabled.
Ed said: “It’s obviously a great honour to be recognised in this way through both the nomination and selection process.
“I feel strongly that it is a shared honour however, and that I am receiving it on behalf of the large community of talented and inspirational people, both my staff colleagues and the incredible volunteers I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside over the years.”