Boss of Banbury-based charity awarded OBE for services to disabled people

The CEO of a Banbury-based dog training charity has been awarded an Order of the British Empire for his services to disabled people.

Ed Bracher, the chief executive of Dogs For Good, received the prestigious honours as part of King Charles’s birthday honours.

Ed joined the charity that trains dogs to help adults and children with physical and learning disabilities in 2023.

Before this, he was the chief executive of therapeutic horse-riding charity Riding for the Disabled Association.

CEO of Banbury charity Dogs For Good, Ed Bracher has been awarded an OBE.

There, he spearheaded the creation of the National Training Centre and several initiatives to ensure that equestrian was accessible to the disabled.

Ed said: “It’s obviously a great honour to be recognised in this way through both the nomination and selection process.