Boris Johnson visits Bicester amid controversy over his personal life

Boris Johnson, the man tipped to be the next Tory leader and Prime Minister is in Bicester today (Saturday).

Mr Johnson was welcomed to the town by north Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis.

Boris Johnson visited Bicester today

He was in town to talk to Tory members whose support he is seeking in his bid to beat former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to the top job in the leadership campaign.

But Mr Johnson's leadership-bid tour started with huge controversy after police were called to his apartment by neighbours who were reportedly concerned about his partner, Carrie Symonds.

National newspaper reports say there was screaming, shouting and banging at the couple's flat.

According to The Guardian, police issued a statement saying: “At 00:24hrs on Friday, 21 June, police responded to a call from a local resident in [south London]. The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour.

“Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action.”

Bicester councillor on Cherwell District Council, Jason Slaymaker was with the party.

It is not known if Mr Johnson was due to visit Banbury today.