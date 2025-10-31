Bonfire Night 2025: Where to watch fireworks around Banbury and nearby towns and villages

Fireworks events will be taking place across the area. Photo by Gary Delday

Here are some of the Bonfire Night events taking place around Banbury and nearby towns and villages this year.

Saturday, November 1

Cropredy

Gates open at 6.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm, and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm.

There will also be a bar, a BBQ, soup, and novelties.

Address: Cropredy Cricket Club, Williamscot Rd, Cropredy, Banbury OX17 1PQ.

Tickets: £12 for a family of four, £5 for adults, and £2 for children.

Brackley

Gates open at 5pm, and the fireworks display will start at 7pm.

There will also be hot food vendors, bars, community stalls, live entertainment, and LED robots!

Address: St John Site, Magdalen College School (bottom site), Waynflete Ave, Brackley NN13 6FB.

Tickets: Entry is free, but there will be collection boxes for the Helen and Douglas House charity.

For more information, visit: https://www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk/events-listings/brackley-fireworks-sponsored-by-mercedes-amg-petronas-formula-one-team-3/

Sunday, November 2

King’s Sutton

Gates open at 5pm and the fireworks start at 6.30pm.

There will also be hot food, ice cream, hot drinks, kids' amusements, and light-up children’s toys.

Address: King’s Sutton Playing Fields, Astrop Road, King's Sutton, Banbury OX17 3PS.

Tickets: £5 for adults, £3 for children and £12 for a family of four.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/kings-sutton-playing-field-astrop-road-kings-sutton-ox17-3ps/kings-sutton-pfa-fireworks-2025/1074887318050212/

Deddington

Gates open at 5.45pm and the fireworks display will start at 7pm.

There will also be a BBQ, bar, children’s glow toys and a fire engine!

Address: Deddington Primary School, Earls Lane, Deddington, OX15 0TJ.

Tickets: Advanced tickets are £14 for a family, £5 for a single and free entry for children under three. At the gate, tickets are £16 for a family and £6 for a single.

Boddington

The event starts at 5.30pm.

There will also be music, food and refreshments and family fun.

Address: Boddington Village Hall, Upper Boddington, Northants, NN11 6DR.

Tickets: Advanced tickets are £15 for a family, £6 for a single. At the gate, tickets are £20 for a family and £7 for a single.

For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/boddington-fireworks-2025-tickets-1818941726669?aff=oddtdtcreator

Wednesday, November 5

Kineton

The event starts at 5.30pm

There will also be a pyromusical display, food and drinks.

Address: Defence Munitions Kineton, Marlborough Barracks, Temple Herdewyke, Southam, CV47 2UL.

Tickets are priced at £6.

For more information, visit: https://ticketlab.app/event/35136-Bonfire-and-Fireworks-tickets#/

Tadmarton

Gates open at 4pm, the bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm and the fireworks will start at 6pm.

There will also be a bar, hot drinks and food.

Address: Tadmarton Heath Golf Club, Tadmarton Heath, OX15 5HL.

Tickets: £7 for adults, £5 for children, and free entry for children under four.

For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bonfire-fireworks-evening-tickets-1683885379499

Thursday, November 6

Banbury

Gates open at 5pm and the fireworkdisplay will begin at 6pm.

There will also be food, drinks, fun stalls, and activities.

Address: Harriers Banbury Academy, Bloxham Road, Banbury OX16 9JW.

Tickets: £14 for a family ticket, £5 for adults, £3 for children and free entry for children under three.

For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harriers-banbury-ptfa-fireworks-night-tickets-1794935693979

Friday, November 7

Shipston-on-Stour

Gates open at 5:30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 7:30pm.

There will also be live music, three bars, food stalls and a tombola.

Address: Shipston-On-Stour Sports Club, 21 London Rd, Shipston-on-Stour CV36 4EP.

Tickets: £6.13 for adults, £3.96 for children and free entry for under fives.

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shipston-sports-club-bonfire-fireworks-7-nov-2025-tickets-1671574477259

Edgehill

The event starts at 6pm.

There will also be mulled wine, delicious s’mores and hot food on offer.

Address: The Castle at Edgehill, Ratley, OX15 6DJ.

For more information visit: https://castleatedgehill.co.uk/whats-on

Bloxham

The event begins at 5.30pm.

Address: Bloxham C of E Primary School, Tadmarton Road, Bloxham, Banbury, Oxfordshire, OX15 4HP.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bloxham-C-of-E-Primary-School/661625947207343

Saturday, November 8

Hook Norton

The event starts at 5pm.

There will also be fairground rides, a BBQ, a bar and live music.

Address: The Gate Hangs High, Whichford Road, Hook Norton, Banbury OX15 5DF.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/bonfire-night-at-tghh/3077621859064822/

Chacombe

The event starts at 6pm.

There will also be a BBQ, drinks, glow sticks and children’s entertainment.

Address: Berry Close, Chacombe.

Tickets: Entry by cash donation.