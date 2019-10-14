Bogdan is on a mission to share festive joy all over the world

The memory of the magical experience, receiving a Christmas box filled with small gifts never left a small, Romanian boy, Bogdan Puta.

The child grew up and was given the opportunity to move to the UK, coming to live in Banbury.

Now years later Mr Puta is helping a charity to help other children in poor parts of the world to have the same special experience.

Christmas shoeboxes are part of a global campaign called Operation Christmas Child (OCC) whose aim is to share gifts with children in need across the world.

Mr Puta now volunteers for OCC, packing boxes with wrapped presents to be sent abroad to children much like his younger self.

“For Bogdan, growing up was hard, his family didn’t have much and the shoebox he received when at school – while not filled with long-lasting or expensive gifts – had a lasting impact on him,” said spokesman Nick Cole.

“He felt hope and happiness and experienced a Christmas unlike any other. Something not easily forgotten.”

When Mr Puta and his family moved to the UK, his class at school was encouraged to fill shoeboxes to send abroad and remembering the impact it had on him, he set to work immediately.

Years later when he started his first job, he filled 47 shoeboxes. Now 24, Mr Puta volunteers for OCC packing boxes and sharing his story to encourage others to make a difference to children who don’t have much at Christmas.

Since 1993, OCC has collected and delivered more than 157 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories.