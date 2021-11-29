Last night, Sunday November November 28, officers searching for a woman who had been reported missing from Banbury have found a body.

Willow Du Plooy was last seen on Friday (November 26) at around 5pm and was reported missing yesterday (Sunday November 28).

Following a search, the body of a woman police believe to be Willow, was found at Cherwell Valley Services.

The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Investigating officer Detective Insp Krista Thompson, said: “Very sadly, following a search, we have located a woman’s body.

“Although formal identification has not taken place, we believe this to be Willow.

“Willow’s next of kin have been made aware and are being offered support by officers.

