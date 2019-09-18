Bodicote evaluation event for our furry friends

Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service (BARKS) has teamed up with Holloway’s Auctioneers to stage the first ever Antiques for Animals afternoon.

The event takes place on October 11 in Bodicote’s village hall between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Holloway experts Jenny Knott and Jasper Marsh, will offer free antique valuations on a wide range of antiques, from fine art and furniture to jewellery, alongside a bargain homewares and soft furnishings sale.

Organiser Chris Woodcock, said: “It’s a chance for BARKS to build much-needed funds through sales, memberships and donations and, of course, there’ll also be the opportunity for children and parents to meet some of our rescue animals while they wait to get their antiques valued.”

BARKS chair Ann Collins added: “As we near the end of our membership campaign year, this is a key event for us.

“If it’s successful we aim to make it annual - so we do hope lots of people, including many of our 5000 Facebook supporters, come and enjoy the whole experience.”

Items for sale will include upcycled curtains, designer fabrics and more from sponsor the Trackhouse & Curtain Emporiumplus cakes from Dole’s Delectable Cakes & Bakes.

For more information visit the charity’s website, www.barks.org.uk.