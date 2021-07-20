The blue bin collection has been temporarily suspended for the Stratford District area of South Warwickshire, which includes the Shipston, Tysoe and Kineton areas near Banbury. (Image from Stratford District Council Tweet)

The temporary suspension was put in place after a large fire yesterday (Monday July 19) at Pure Recycling processing facility in Ettington.

The council will advise the public on when collections will start again, and people will be able to put out ‘extra’ recycling when collections start again.

People can alternatively go to one of the household waste recycling centres in the district. There are four household waste recycling centres within the district, managed by Warwickshire County Council. These can be found in the following locations: Shipston, Stockton, Stratford and Wellesbourne.

For more information on the household waste recycling centres see the council's website here: https://www.stratford.gov.uk/waste-recycling/household-waste-and-recycling-centres.cfmThe fire at the recycling centre saw 10 pumps from the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attend the incident, including a water carrier and an aerial appliance.

Due to the nature of the materials stored on site, the smoke was quite thick coming from the incident. As a result local area residents were asked to shut all windows and doors.

Crews worked in extreme heat to protect the neighbouring buildings.

They also tackled a field fire which had spread from the initial fire. Firefighters also remained onsite overnight.