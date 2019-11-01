Bloxham guitarist reaches national finals

A teenage guitar player will appear in the final of Now That's Entertainment this weekend vying with magicians, dancers and singers to be crowned the 2019 champion.

Like thousands of guitarists around the world Alex England, 17, was first inspired to pick up a guitar after hearing one of the biggest rock bands of the 80s and 90s.

Alex said: "I was around eight years old listening to Guns and Roses, Slash was a big inspiration. I had lessons with a teacher called Guy Houchen, a great teacher and I stayed with him until I was 16. I got my grade 8 with him."

At first Alex bumbled his way through lessons but when he picked up an electric guitar everything clicked and he hasn't looked back since.

"At first I had an acoustic guitar, as a lot of beginners do. I thought this is quite hard, it hurt my fingers, I had a couple of two month breaks from playing because I wasn't enjoying it.

"Then I finally bought an electric guitar, a three quarter scale, Squire Stratocaster, a pretty awful guitar , but then I could start playing with a bit of distortion, because I really enjoyed rock music, you obviously can't get on acoustic.

Alex with his 2015 model Gibson Les Paul

"As soon as I switched over to the electric, I knew that's what I wanted to do, by the age of about 12 I knew that I definitely wanted to pursue music as a career," said Alex.

Alex is well on the way to fulfilling that dream and this year started studying for a Diploma in Music Performance with the BIMM Institute.

His natural talent, too, is getting him noticed as this Sunday, November 3, Alex will take the stage in the live semi-final and then final of the Now That's Entertainment competition in Nottingham.

It has been a long process as Alex explains: "I entered a long time ago, about a year and a half ago. They're quite a new company and this is only their second competition so they were waiting to get applicants.

"I sent in a video of when I was about 13 or 14 playing Anastasia by Slash.

"I got through with a public vote and then recorded three more recent videos, so I did Sweet Child O Mine, the solo from Micheal Jackson's Beat it and the Final Countdown by Europe, it was judges who put me through to a public vote, I went through with a public vote."

For the live final the former Warriner School pupil will have to perform two songs in the semi-final and will again be returning to his original inspiration by performing Guns and Roses Sweet Child O Mine, the first song he learned to play from start to finish.

For the final, should he make it, Alex has a surprise up his musical sleeve which will only be revealed on Sunday.

"I saw a Youtube video of someone playing it and I thought I have to learn that, it's incredibly difficult."

The live show runs from 12pm until 10pm and features magicians, singers and comedians, which you can watch live via the Now That's Entertainment website and winners will be down to the public vote.

Alternatively you can buy tickets to the live event at Eventbrite.

Alex said: "I hope I make it through to the final, even if you are not watching you can vote for me by text, that would be great."

Alex's mum, Naomi added: "He's been working really hard."