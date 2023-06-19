Blenheim Palace 'ideal setting' for sounds of Lighthouse Family's Tunde Baiyewu, Emeli Sande and Gregory Porter - review

The Great Court at Blenheim Palace was the ideal setting for a balmy summer evening of jazz and soul from Gregory Porter, Emeli Sandé and the Lighthouse Family’s Tunde Baiyewu.

Friday evening was one of three nights of incredible talent put on by the Nocturne Live team – which, since 2015 has used the iconic venue to give us the likes of Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Gary Barlow, Simply Red, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, Van Morrison, Tears for Fears, Gladys Knight, Elvis Costello, Simple Minds and Ennio Morricone.

Last week Nocturne Live’s list included Lionel Ritchie, Gabrielle and Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics with guests.

But on Friday the stage was set for a great start by Tunde Baiyewu who delighted with his soul talent, giving the audience just what they wanted with those memorable Lighthouse Family hits and some new numbers.

Emeli Sandé put on a powerful and moving performance. The Scottish singer-songwriter, known for her soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, performed a mix of her hits, including Read All About It, Next to Me and Breathing Underwater.

Sandé's vocals were absolutely stunning. She has a powerful and versatile voice that can belt out a ballad or deliver a smooth R&B groove with equal skill.

She connected with the audience on a personal level by sharing stories and insights between songs, creating an intimate and engaging atmosphere. She was given a well-deserved standing ovation.

The intermission gave the crowd a chance to relax and enjoy food and drinks. There was a wide variety of street food available, including pizza, paella, burgers, and burritos. There was also a fully stocked bar.

The rich, baritone voice of Gregory Porter went down a treat to end a thrilling Friday evening concert at Blenheim

Next Up, double grammy-winning singer Gregory Porter brought his smooth, soulful sound to Blenheim Palace.

Porter opened the show with Revival Song from his 2020 album All Rise. The song is an upbeat jazz tube that showcases Porter's rich baritone voice. He followed that up with the iconic Hey Laura from his 2013 album Liquid Spirit.

Porter's setlist was a mix of classic songs and new tunes, including favourites such as Concorde, Take Me to the Alley, Mr Holland and Love is Overrated. He finished with You Can Join My Band. The audience gave him a massive thumbs-up for his cover of The Temptations’ My Girl.

Porter was backed by a talented band that played with tight precision and added their own unique flavour to Porter's songs. His music was full of opportunities for the musicians to show off their skills. The saxophone, piano and organ solos were all standout performances.

Emeli Sande forged a great connection with the audience in the Great Court at Blenheim Palace

But without doubt, Porter's vocals were the star of the show. His voice is rich and expressive and he has a special knack for getting the emotion of the song over to his audience.

The show was a perfect way to spend a summer evening. Do not miss the opportunity to catch next year’s Nocturne events at Blenheim Palace. It is a successful recipe of location, atmosphere and huge entertainment – highly recommend. VIP packages provide an exclusive opportunity to dine in the State Rooms of the palace. See www.nocturnelive.com.

Additional reporting by Ian Hughes and Rebecca Noon