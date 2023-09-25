News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Blenheim Palace announces new community hub that aims to unite surrounding villages

A new community hub website has been set up by the team at Blenheim Palace to unite the neighbouring villages and give locals a place to advertise, search for, and celebrate life in the area.
By Jack Ingham
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Blenheim Communities website is now online and aims to be an online community space for residents of Bladon, Cassington, Long Hanborough, Church Hanborough, Freeland, Combe, Stonesfield, and Wootton.

All of the villages are connected by paths and public right of ways across the Blenheim Palace Estate parklands. The team at Oxfordshire’s top tourist destination hopes the hub will bring the villagers closer together.

The website features an interactive map showing the walking paths across the estate, including public rights of way, cycle routes, permissive paths, and socially prescribed paths.

Most Popular
A new community hub website set up by the team at Blenheim Palace hopes to unite the surrounding villages.A new community hub website set up by the team at Blenheim Palace hopes to unite the surrounding villages.
A new community hub website set up by the team at Blenheim Palace hopes to unite the surrounding villages.

It also features an online forum where locals can share pictures of their walks or trips, with the aim of promoting Oxfordshire and local businesses through honest consumer reviews.

There will be a space for people to advertise, fundraise, and promote, as well as a business directory where local businesses can upload services, contact information, and company imagery.

Merilyn Davies, Blenheim community lead, explained: "We created the website to give local businesses and community groups an opportunity to create fundraising and promotional opportunities.

By supporting the interconnectivity of these vibrant villages, we hope to play our part in making this area a great place to live. Some of these villages have been around before Blenheim Palace even existed, and it is only right we recognise how important they are, not only to each other but also to the history of the palace itself."

For more information, visit https://blenheimcommunities.org/

Related topics:Oxfordshire