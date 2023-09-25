Blenheim Palace announces new community hub that aims to unite surrounding villages

A new community hub website has been set up by the team at Blenheim Palace to unite the neighbouring villages and give locals a place to advertise, search for, and celebrate life in the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blenheim Communities website is now online and aims to be an online community space for residents of Bladon, Cassington, Long Hanborough, Church Hanborough, Freeland, Combe, Stonesfield, and Wootton.

All of the villages are connected by paths and public right of ways across the Blenheim Palace Estate parklands. The team at Oxfordshire’s top tourist destination hopes the hub will bring the villagers closer together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The website features an interactive map showing the walking paths across the estate, including public rights of way, cycle routes, permissive paths, and socially prescribed paths.

A new community hub website set up by the team at Blenheim Palace hopes to unite the surrounding villages.

It also features an online forum where locals can share pictures of their walks or trips, with the aim of promoting Oxfordshire and local businesses through honest consumer reviews.

There will be a space for people to advertise, fundraise, and promote, as well as a business directory where local businesses can upload services, contact information, and company imagery.

Merilyn Davies, Blenheim community lead, explained: "We created the website to give local businesses and community groups an opportunity to create fundraising and promotional opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By supporting the interconnectivity of these vibrant villages, we hope to play our part in making this area a great place to live. Some of these villages have been around before Blenheim Palace even existed, and it is only right we recognise how important they are, not only to each other but also to the history of the palace itself."